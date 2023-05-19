Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) 14-day ATR is 0.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.36% to $8.28. During the day, the stock rose to $8.315 and sunk to $8.28 before settling in for the price of $8.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSEY posted a 52-week range of $3.95-$10.68.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.14.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Personal Services industry. Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.02%, in contrast to 96.20% institutional ownership.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, DSEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)

[Diversey Holdings Ltd., DSEY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.21% that was lower than 60.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.