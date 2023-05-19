Search
Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) EPS is poised to hit -0.15 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) set off with pace as it heaved 6.70% to $151.86. During the day, the stock rose to $151.87 and sunk to $142.35 before settling in for the price of $142.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUOL posted a 52-week range of $64.73-$150.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $99.51.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Duolingo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s Chief Engineering Officer sold 1,809 shares at the rate of 140.83, making the entire transaction reach 254,761 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 132,389. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,804 for 140.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 254,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,183 in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 110.93.

In the same vein, DUOL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Duolingo Inc., DUOL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.81 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.59% While, its Average True Range was 7.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.63% that was higher than 58.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

