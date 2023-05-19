Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Open at price of $11.11: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on May 18, 2023, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) started slowly as it slid -1.53% to $10.96. During the day, the stock rose to $11.11 and sunk to $10.83 before settling in for the price of $11.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DVAX posted a 52-week range of $9.27-$17.48.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 366.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 258.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $127.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.33.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 351 employees. It has generated 2,058,926 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 834,396. The stock had 5.17 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.73, operating margin was +39.40 and Pretax Margin of +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s President & COO sold 17,515 shares at the rate of 10.90, making the entire transaction reach 190,914 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,187. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 22,371 for 10.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 232,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 258.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.14, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.46.

In the same vein, DVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dynavax Technologies Corporation, DVAX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.03 million was lower the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.53% that was higher than 35.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.