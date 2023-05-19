ICL Group Ltd (ICL) last month volatility was 2.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on May 18, 2023, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $6.48. During the day, the stock rose to $6.50 and sunk to $6.365 before settling in for the price of $6.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICL posted a 52-week range of $5.91-$11.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.91.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12733 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.24, operating margin was +34.87 and Pretax Margin of +33.98.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. ICL Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.01%, in contrast to 25.80% institutional ownership.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.56 while generating a return on equity of 43.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, ICL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ICL Group Ltd, ICL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.82% that was higher than 32.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.