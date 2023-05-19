Lilium N.V. (LILM) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) set off with pace as it heaved 7.34% to $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.18 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$3.37.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $512.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6929, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4444.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.55%, in contrast to 12.30% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.40%.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lilium N.V., LILM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.1291.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.28% that was higher than 104.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.