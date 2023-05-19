Search
Sana Meer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) last week performance was -16.63%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.41% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1748 and sunk to $0.1544 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYXT posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$15.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $133.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5781, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.9609.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 755 employees. It has generated 988,079 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -470,331. The stock had 18.77 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.54, operating margin was -5.80 and Pretax Margin of -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 10, this organization’s President & CEO sold 55,294 shares at the rate of 11.77, making the entire transaction reach 650,810 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,725. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for 11.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 227,208. This particular insider is now the holder of 54,258 in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in the upcoming year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, CYXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.13 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.0412.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.23% that was higher than 164.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

