Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) last week performance was -10.04%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) started the day on May 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.19% at $4.57. During the day, the stock rose to $4.80 and sunk to $4.515 before settling in for the price of $4.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LICY posted a 52-week range of $4.30-$8.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $827.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.76.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 405 employees. It has generated 49,630 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -198,519. The stock had 1.87 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -535.07, operating margin was -829.85 and Pretax Margin of -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Waste Management Industry. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.00%, in contrast to 42.30% institutional ownership.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 53.40.

In the same vein, LICY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.83% that was higher than 57.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

