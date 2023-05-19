Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is predicted to post EPS of 5.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) open the trading on May 18, 2023, remained unchanged at $203.97. During the day, the stock rose to $204.455 and sunk to $200.69 before settling in for the price of $203.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXD posted a 52-week range of $177.26-$268.64.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 92.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 261.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $233.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $208.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $228.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Director bought 198 shares at the rate of 247.13, making the entire transaction reach 48,932 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,158. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director bought 390 for 254.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,401. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,960 in total.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 61.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 261.20% and is forecasted to reach 23.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 92.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.24, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.81.

In the same vein, PXD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.17, a figure that is expected to reach 5.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

[Pioneer Natural Resources Company, PXD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.58% While, its Average True Range was 5.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.33% that was lower than 34.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.