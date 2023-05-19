Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) volume hits 1.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 18, 2023, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) set off with pace as it heaved 7.61% to $3.96. During the day, the stock rose to $3.99 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$6.74.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $929.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.17.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.23%, in contrast to 19.10% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million was inferior to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.23% that was lower than 67.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.