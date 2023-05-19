The key reasons why Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is -35.17% away from 52-week high?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) open the trading on May 18, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.20% to $19.65. During the day, the stock rose to $19.70 and sunk to $19.26 before settling in for the price of $19.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGY posted a 52-week range of $18.01-$30.31.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.78.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 213 employees. It has generated 7,955,366 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,157,901. The stock had 10.57 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.19, operating margin was +63.37 and Pretax Margin of +62.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 104.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s Director sold 7,500,000 shares at the rate of 24.26, making the entire transaction reach 181,950,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,296,077. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Director sold 7,500,000 for 24.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 181,950,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,296,077 in total.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.54) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +52.27 while generating a return on equity of 74.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.52, and its Beta score is 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.87.

In the same vein, MGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

[Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, MGY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.46% that was lower than 40.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.