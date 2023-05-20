Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is -21.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on May 18, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) started slowly as it slid -0.33% to $8.98. During the day, the stock rose to $9.045 and sunk to $8.80 before settling in for the price of $9.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $8.73-$22.74.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $411.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.33.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Newell Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 90,585 shares at the rate of 9.98, making the entire transaction reach 904,038 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 243,725. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,515 for 9.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,055. This particular insider is now the holder of 153,140 in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 405.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -21.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Newell Brands Inc., NWL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.95 million was better the volume of 5.08 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.88% that was higher than 41.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.