1.17% percent quarterly performance for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is not indicative of the underlying story

May 19, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $109.91, that was -0.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.395 and dropped to $108.98 before settling in for the closing price of $110.30. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $117.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -9.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.90%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 1,125,637. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 10,901 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 255,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s CFO sold 4,000 for $108.08, making the entire transaction worth $432,320. This insider now owns 65,970 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Looking closely at Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.54.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.35. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.79. Second resistance stands at $111.30. The third major resistance level sits at $112.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.96.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.55 billion. As of now, sales total 3,757 M while income totals -423,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,424 M while its last quarter net income were 12,330 K.