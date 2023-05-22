-17.34% percent quarterly performance for Halliburton Company (HAL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.25, soaring 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.60 and dropped to $29.90 before settling in for the closing price of $29.87. Within the past 52 weeks, HAL’s price has moved between $23.30 and $43.99.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.00%. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

The firm has a total of 46000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 303,520. In this transaction Director, President & CEO of this company sold 10,057 shares at a rate of $30.18, taking the stock ownership to the 819,173 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Director, President & CEO sold 271,283 for $30.25, making the entire transaction worth $8,206,311. This insider now owns 829,230 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.10% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Halliburton Company (HAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Halliburton Company, HAL], we can find that recorded value of 9.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.92. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.15.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.95 billion based on 902,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,297 M and income totals 1,572 M. The company made 5,677 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 651,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.