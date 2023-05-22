$5.06M in average volume shows that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is heading in the right direction

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.76, plunging -0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.13 and dropped to $14.71 before settling in for the closing price of $15.00. Within the past 52 weeks, VIPS’s price has moved between $6.36 and $16.35.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.70%. With a float of $476.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $625.29 million.

The firm has a total of 6815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.96, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +7.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 25.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vipshop Holdings Limited, VIPS], we can find that recorded value of 6.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 54.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.33. The third major resistance level sits at $15.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.26.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.45 billion based on 678,966K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,956 M and income totals 913,240 K. The company made 4,272 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 311,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.