$6.42M in average volume shows that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $10.24, up 0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.515 and dropped to $10.24 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. VOD’s price has ranged from $9.94 to $16.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.90% over the last five years. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.70 billion.

The firm has a total of 96941 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 8.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.64. The third major resistance level sits at $10.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.95.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.95 billion, the company has a total of 2,707,103K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,987 M while annual income is 2,427 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,354 M.