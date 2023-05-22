A look at Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On May 19, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $17.06, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $16.53 before settling in for the closing price of $16.99. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $13.94 to $24.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.60% at the time writing. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $935.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 200,134. In this transaction Director of this company bought 11,926 shares at a rate of $16.78, taking the stock ownership to the 23,107 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s SEVP sold 13,000 for $23.42, making the entire transaction worth $304,456. This insider now owns 24,344 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.66) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +29.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regions Financial Corporation, RF], we can find that recorded value of 8.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 28.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.41. The third major resistance level sits at $17.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.98.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 938,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,531 M according to its annual income of 2,245 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,175 M and its income totaled 612,000 K.