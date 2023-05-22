A major move is in the offing as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) market cap hits 6.03 billion

May 19, 2023, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) trading session started at the price of $9.68, that was 2.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.905 and dropped to $9.32 before settling in for the closing price of $9.59. A 52-week range for CCCS has been $8.19 – $10.19.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.00%. With a float of $602.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.50 million.

The firm has a total of 2375 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.42, operating margin of +6.81, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 7,167. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 796 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s insider sold 17,085 for $9.05, making the entire transaction worth $154,612. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.91 while generating a return on equity of 1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., CCCS], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.28. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Key Stats

There are 628,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.03 billion. As of now, sales total 782,450 K while income totals 38,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 204,920 K while its last quarter net income were 2,180 K.