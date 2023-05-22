A major move is in the offing as Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) market cap hits 2.73 billion

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) stock priced at $14.15, up 0.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.1991 and dropped to $14.03 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. PAGP’s price has ranged from $9.39 to $14.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 16.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 180.00%. With a float of $189.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.88, operating margin of +2.30, and the pretax margin is +2.46.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Plains GP Holdings L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 993,525. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $13.25, taking the stock ownership to the 256,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $119,803. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.29 while generating a return on equity of 10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Looking closely at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.73. However, in the short run, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.16. Second resistance stands at $14.27. The third major resistance level sits at $14.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.82.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.73 billion, the company has a total of 194,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,342 M while annual income is 168,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,341 M while its latest quarter income was 69,000 K.