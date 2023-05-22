American Well Corporation (AMWL) is -3.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $2.28, down -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.28 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has traded in a range of $1.95-$5.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.10%. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1123 employees.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 512,447. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 250,610 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,566,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 233,427 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $477,312. This insider now owns 2,426,926 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.24 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.05. The third support level lies at $1.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 629.09 million has total of 280,869K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,190 K in contrast with the sum of -270,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 64,000 K and last quarter income was -397,690 K.