AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.80% last month.

On May 19, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) opened at $24.22, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.705 and dropped to $23.965 before settling in for the closing price of $24.13. Price fluctuations for AU have ranged from $11.94 to $30.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -52.30% at the time writing. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32594 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 182.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) saw its 5-day average volume 3.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 56.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.64 in the near term. At $25.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.56. The third support level lies at $23.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are currently 418,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,501 M according to its annual income of 297,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 986,000 K and its income totaled 153,000 K.