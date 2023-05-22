Can Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) drop of -22.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.91, plunging -4.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.91 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $11.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 241 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30 and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

The latest stats from [Genius Group Limited, GNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.94 million was inferior to 14.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 295.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5023, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2241. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8928. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9263. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9477. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8379, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8165. The third support level lies at $0.7830 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.31 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K. The company made 6,972 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,592 K in sales during its previous quarter.