Can Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) hike of 19.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 19, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of $0.2271, that was 5.95% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.243 and dropped to $0.227 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $0.18 – $2.34.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 78.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.88 million.

In an organization with 239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3298, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8700. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2467. Second resistance stands at $0.2528. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2627. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2208. The third support level lies at $0.2147 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 467,206K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 106.32 million. As of now, sales total 10,200 K while income totals -79,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,410 K while its last quarter net income were -18,670 K.