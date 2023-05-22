Can Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) drop of -27.28% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1264, plunging -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1359 and dropped to $0.124 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Within the past 52 weeks, TIVC’s price has moved between $0.12 and $2.87.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.10%. With a float of $6.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -548.80, and the pretax margin is -548.70.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -548.70 while generating a return on equity of -119.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1548, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9595. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1355 in the near term. At $0.1416, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1474. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1236, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1178. The third support level lies at $0.1117 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.91 million based on 29,678K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,840 K and income totals -10,100 K. The company made 410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.