Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) 20 Days SMA touches 35.05%: The odds favor the bear

On May 19, 2023, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) opened at $5.67, lower -1.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.74 and dropped to $5.375 before settling in for the closing price of $5.61. Price fluctuations for EVLV have ranged from $1.98 to $5.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -687.40% at the time writing. With a float of $104.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.43 million.

The firm has a total of 223 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.11, operating margin of -164.73, and the pretax margin is -156.55.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 28,450. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 251,919 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc sold 83,332 for $5.31, making the entire transaction worth $442,493. This insider now owns 2,640,558 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -156.55 while generating a return on equity of -33.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -687.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., EVLV], we can find that recorded value of 1.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 93.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.91. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.99.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are currently 148,429K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 832.69 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,200 K according to its annual income of -86,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,580 K and its income totaled -28,610 K.