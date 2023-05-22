Fortive Corporation (FTV) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $66.38, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.50 and dropped to $65.27 before settling in for the closing price of $65.89. Over the past 52 weeks, FTV has traded in a range of $52.47-$69.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.20%. With a float of $348.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.73, operating margin of +17.26, and the pretax margin is +14.99.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Fortive Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 220,120. In this transaction SVP – Human Resources of this company sold 3,249 shares at a rate of $67.75, taking the stock ownership to the 32,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s SVP – Human Resources sold 1,336 for $66.39, making the entire transaction worth $88,697. This insider now owns 37,946 shares in total.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -1.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) raw stochastic average was set at 42.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.38 in the near term. At $67.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $63.92.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.30 billion has total of 353,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,826 M in contrast with the sum of 755,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,461 M and last quarter income was 173,600 K.