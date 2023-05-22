Investors finally get a glimpse of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) volume hitting the figure of 33.04 million.

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) stock priced at $3.17, up 1.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.26 and dropped to $3.165 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. BBD’s price has ranged from $2.34 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.70%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73855 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -12.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) saw its 5-day average volume 29.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 32.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.27 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. The third support level lies at $3.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.72 billion, the company has a total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,549 M while annual income is 4,065 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,541 M while its latest quarter income was 823,960 K.