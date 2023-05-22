Investors must take note of Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) performance last week, which was 2.68%.

May 19, 2023, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $0.645, that was -7.85% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6612 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.55 – $1.96.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0392. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6441 in the near term. At $0.6783, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6953. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5929, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5759. The third support level lies at $0.5417 if the price breaches the second support level.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 104,658K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.30 million. As of now, sales total 21,790 K while income totals -50,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,750 K while its last quarter net income were -4,270 K.