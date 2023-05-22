KT Corporation (KT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,758 M

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $11.71, up 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.795 and dropped to $11.685 before settling in for the closing price of $11.58. Over the past 52 weeks, KT has traded in a range of $11.11-$15.23.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.30%. With a float of $483.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $511.24 million.

In an organization with 23371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.84, operating margin of +6.52, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KT Corporation’s (KT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.51 million. That was better than the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.90. However, in the short run, KT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $11.86. The third major resistance level sits at $11.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.59.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.12 billion has total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,364 M in contrast with the sum of 882,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,758 M and last quarter income was 95,660 K.