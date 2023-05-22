Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) to new highs

May 19, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $30.00, that was -1.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.0645 and dropped to $29.421 before settling in for the closing price of $29.96. A 52-week range for LUV has been $28.40 – $46.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 69868 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Airlines Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 147,787. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,936 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,250 for $38.87, making the entire transaction worth $87,458. This insider now owns 21,046 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.74% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.97 million, its volume of 6.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.89 in the near term. At $30.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.60.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are 595,073K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.83 billion. As of now, sales total 23,814 M while income totals 539,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,706 M while its last quarter net income were -159,000 K.