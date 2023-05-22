No matter how cynical the overall market is, MongoDB Inc. (MDB) performance over the last week is recorded 4.39%

On May 19, 2023, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) opened at $281.21, lower -5.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.005 and dropped to $272.84 before settling in for the closing price of $289.72. Price fluctuations for MDB have ranged from $135.15 to $390.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 50.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.90% at the time writing. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4619 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.08, operating margin of -27.00, and the pretax margin is -25.95.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 280,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $280.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,222,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 15,534 for $250.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,883,500. This insider now owns 37,516 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -26.90 while generating a return on equity of -49.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MongoDB Inc. (MDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Looking closely at MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.42.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $220.62. However, in the short run, MongoDB Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $280.51. Second resistance stands at $285.84. The third major resistance level sits at $289.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $271.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $267.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $262.18.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

There are currently 70,037K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,284 M according to its annual income of -345,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,310 K and its income totaled -64,400 K.