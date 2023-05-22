No matter how cynical the overall market is, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.15%

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) stock priced at $96.59. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.80 and dropped to $95.50 before settling in for the closing price of $96.13. RTX’s price has ranged from $80.27 to $104.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.90%. With a float of $1.46 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 182000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 356,952. In this transaction Corporate VP and Controller of this company sold 3,622 shares at a rate of $98.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,061 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 4,260 for $99.16, making the entire transaction worth $422,405. This insider now owns 453,685 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.30% during the next five years compared to -11.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.44 million, its volume of 3.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $96.79 in the near term. At $97.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $98.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.19.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 140.46 billion, the company has a total of 1,461,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,074 M while annual income is 5,197 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,214 M while its latest quarter income was 1,426 M.