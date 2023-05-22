Now that Regency Centers Corporation’s volume has hit 1.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.78, plunging -1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.80 and dropped to $57.40 before settling in for the closing price of $58.24. Within the past 52 weeks, REG’s price has moved between $51.97 and $69.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.80%. With a float of $169.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 445 workers is very important to gauge.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Regency Centers Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 101.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 995,504. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,180 shares at a rate of $65.58, taking the stock ownership to the 106,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Senior Managing Director sold 3,000 for $66.11, making the entire transaction worth $198,330. This insider now owns 10,786 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.69% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

The latest stats from [Regency Centers Corporation, REG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.34. The third major resistance level sits at $59.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.69.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.96 billion based on 170,979K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,224 M and income totals 482,870 K. The company made 317,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 97,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.