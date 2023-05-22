Now that TMC the metals company Inc.’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 19, 2023, with TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) stock priced at $0.74, down -4.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.7251 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. TMC’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $1.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.40%. With a float of $167.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39 employees.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 47,533. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 60,660 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 512,777 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s Chief Ocean Scientist sold 52,031 for $0.76, making the entire transaction worth $39,502. This insider now owns 420,876 shares in total.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -254.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TMC the metals company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc.’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8061, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9012. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7382 in the near term. At $0.7465, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7531. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7167. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7084.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 214.64 million, the company has a total of 277,879K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -170,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 0 K.