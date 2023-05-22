Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 41.92 million

On May 19, 2023, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) opened at $6.44, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.585 and dropped to $6.365 before settling in for the closing price of $6.39. Price fluctuations for NU have ranged from $3.26 to $6.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.80% at the time writing. With a float of $3.16 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.71 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8049 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 9.19%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 26.53 million, its volume of 57.75 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 88.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.62 in the near term. At $6.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.17.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are currently 4,694,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,792 M according to its annual income of -364,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,451 M and its income totaled -297,610 K.