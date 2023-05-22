ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 19, 2023, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) opened at $86.19, lower -2.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.46 and dropped to $83.58 before settling in for the closing price of $86.49. Price fluctuations for ON have ranged from $44.76 to $87.55 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.80% at the time writing. With a float of $430.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.90 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.99, operating margin of +33.36, and the pretax margin is +28.37.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ON Semiconductor Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 408,800. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $81.76, taking the stock ownership to the 596,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s CEO & President sold 5,000 for $77.10, making the entire transaction worth $385,500. This insider now owns 601,312 shares in total.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +22.85 while generating a return on equity of 35.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.27% during the next five years compared to 38.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.14 million. That was better than the volume of 6.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s (ON) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.86. However, in the short run, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.02. Second resistance stands at $87.68. The third major resistance level sits at $88.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.26.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Key Stats

There are currently 431,873K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,326 M according to its annual income of 1,902 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,960 M and its income totaled 461,700 K.