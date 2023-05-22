Realty Income Corporation (O) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.43 million

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.31, plunging -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.74 and dropped to $59.83 before settling in for the closing price of $60.07. Within the past 52 weeks, O’s price has moved between $55.50 and $75.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 22.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 63.90%. With a float of $626.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $660.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 391 employees.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Realty Income Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,738,118. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 26,600 shares at a rate of $65.34, taking the stock ownership to the 41,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $67.97, making the entire transaction worth $475,790. This insider now owns 10,090 shares in total.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Trading Performance Indicators

Realty Income Corporation (O) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Realty Income Corporation (O)

Looking closely at Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), its last 5-days average volume was 3.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Realty Income Corporation’s (O) raw stochastic average was set at 9.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.09. However, in the short run, Realty Income Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.53. Second resistance stands at $61.09. The third major resistance level sits at $61.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.71.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.44 billion based on 673,222K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,344 M and income totals 869,410 K. The company made 944,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 225,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.