Sono Group N.V. (SEV) volume exceeds 1.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1819, plunging -9.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.189 and dropped to $0.1692 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $0.17 and $3.98.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 159.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3186, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3410. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1831 in the near term. At $0.1959, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2029. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1563. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1435.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.92 million based on 90,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 138 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,517 K in sales during its previous quarter.