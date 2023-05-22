Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) 20 Days SMA touches 9.04%: The odds favor the bear

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) on May 19, 2023, started off the session at the price of $92.13, plunging -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.785 and dropped to $91.56 before settling in for the closing price of $92.65. Within the past 52 weeks, TSM’s price has moved between $59.43 and $98.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 18.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.40%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.17, operating margin of +49.54, and the pretax margin is +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Looking closely at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days average volume was 13.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 11.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.18. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.06. Second resistance stands at $93.53. The third major resistance level sits at $94.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $90.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 446.66 billion based on 5,186,076K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 73,670 M and income totals 32,311 M. The company made 16,719 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 6,804 M in sales during its previous quarter.