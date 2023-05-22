The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

May 19, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) trading session started at the price of $136.50, that was -0.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.91 and dropped to $134.70 before settling in for the closing price of $136.11. A 52-week range for PGR has been $108.61 – $149.87.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 13.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -79.10%. With a float of $583.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 55100 workers is very important to gauge.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Progressive Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 128,145. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 930 shares at a rate of $137.79, taking the stock ownership to the 27,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $139.86, making the entire transaction worth $279,720. This insider now owns 2,129 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.47% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The latest stats from [The Progressive Corporation, PGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.55 million was superior to 2.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.67.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $136.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.77. The third major resistance level sits at $138.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.99.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are 585,340K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.67 billion. As of now, sales total 49,611 M while income totals 721,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,303 M while its last quarter net income were 447,900 K.