UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) kicked off on May 19, 2023, at the price of $479.58, down -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $484.80 and dropped to $477.81 before settling in for the closing price of $479.23. Over the past 52 weeks, UNH has traded in a range of $449.70-$558.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.10%. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 400000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 3,002,949. In this transaction CEO, UHG of this company sold 6,160 shares at a rate of $487.49, taking the stock ownership to the 86,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 761 for $494.80, making the entire transaction worth $376,543. This insider now owns 9,293 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.13) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.04% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.86, a number that is poised to hit 6.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.36 million, its volume of 2.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.63.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 26.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $487.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $508.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $483.14 in the near term. At $487.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $490.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $476.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $473.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $469.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 446.18 billion has total of 931,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 324,162 M in contrast with the sum of 20,120 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,931 M and last quarter income was 5,611 M.