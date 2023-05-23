$2.05M in average volume shows that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is heading in the right direction

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $39.00, up 3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.06 and dropped to $38.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $38.09. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $28.00-$72.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 89.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.40%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2784 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.92, operating margin of +46.87, and the pretax margin is +44.11.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +38.44 while generating a return on equity of 13.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.67 million, its volume of 3.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 7.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.19 in the near term. At $40.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.43.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.61 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 975,970 K in contrast with the sum of 375,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 296,020 K and last quarter income was 124,260 K.