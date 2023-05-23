3.77% volatility in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) last month: This is a red flag warning

May 22, 2023, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) trading session started at the price of $4.46, that was 1.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.53 and dropped to $4.345 before settling in for the closing price of $4.44. A 52-week range for PGRE has been $3.90 – $9.15.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 0.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -76.50%. With a float of $185.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.12, operating margin of +23.09, and the pretax margin is -3.37.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Paramount Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Paramount Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 205,050. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.10, taking the stock ownership to the 571,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 4,500 for $3.97, making the entire transaction worth $17,852. This insider now owns 4,500 shares in total.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.20.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Key Stats

There are 217,212K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 955.44 million. As of now, sales total 740,380 K while income totals -36,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,470 K while its last quarter net income were 1,730 K.