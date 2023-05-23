5.02% volatility in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 19, 2023, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) opened at $12.49, lower -0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.70 and dropped to $12.255 before settling in for the closing price of $12.44. Price fluctuations for PAGS have ranged from $7.51 to $19.49 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 43.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.20% at the time writing. With a float of $194.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $325.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8778 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.38, operating margin of +33.47, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.10% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

The latest stats from [PagSeguro Digital Ltd., PAGS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.47 million was superior to 3.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.88. The third major resistance level sits at $13.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.72.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Key Stats

There are currently 329,608K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,970 M according to its annual income of 291,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 749,870 K and its income totaled 77,380 K.