-5.83% percent quarterly performance for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.60, soaring 0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.70 and dropped to $54.25 before settling in for the closing price of $54.59. Within the past 52 weeks, KNX’s price has moved between $43.53 and $64.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.20%. With a float of $144.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.52, operating margin of +13.46, and the pretax margin is +13.74.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 3,629,645. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 64,139 shares at a rate of $56.59, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Exec Vice Pres Sales sold 1,700 for $56.98, making the entire transaction worth $96,868. This insider now owns 4,582 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.24% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Looking closely at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.18. However, in the short run, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.63. Second resistance stands at $56.39. The third major resistance level sits at $57.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.93 billion based on 161,030K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,429 M and income totals 771,330 K. The company made 1,637 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 104,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.