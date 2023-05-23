6.33% volatility in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 22, 2023, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) stock priced at $3.33, up 1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.46 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. OLPX’s price has ranged from $3.25 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 174 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

The latest stats from [Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.99 million was inferior to 2.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.55. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.20 billion, the company has a total of 654,277K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 704,270 K while annual income is 244,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,790 K while its latest quarter income was 20,960 K.