ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is expecting 33.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) kicked off on May 22, 2023, at the price of $24.32, up 2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.85 and dropped to $24.00 before settling in for the closing price of $24.31. Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has traded in a range of $12.24-$24.32.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $161.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.03, operating margin of -43.23, and the pretax margin is -41.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 344,475. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,310 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 21,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, COO, Head of Commercial sold 14,869 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $334,552. This insider now owns 24,356 shares in total.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -41.76 while generating a return on equity of -45.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACAD], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACAD) raw stochastic average was set at 99.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.40. The third major resistance level sits at $25.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.85 billion has total of 162,625K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 517,240 K in contrast with the sum of -215,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,460 K and last quarter income was -43,020 K.