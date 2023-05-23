AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 20 Days SMA touches -2.83%: The odds favor the bear

On May 22, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) opened at $9.24, lower -0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.255 and dropped to $9.12 before settling in for the closing price of $9.21. Price fluctuations for AGNC have ranged from $7.30 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -296.90% at the time writing. With a float of $569.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 108,840. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $9.07, taking the stock ownership to the 94,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 350,000 for $9.30, making the entire transaction worth $3,255,700. This insider now owns 1,807,479 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.26 million, its volume of 7.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.24 in the near term. At $9.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.97.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are currently 595,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,590 M according to its annual income of -1,190 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 351,000 K and its income totaled -151,000 K.