Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is expecting 21.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 22, 2023, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) opened at $3.51, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.68 and dropped to $3.49 before settling in for the closing price of $3.55. Price fluctuations for ARDX have ranged from $0.49 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.10% at the time writing. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 13,888. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 113,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 13,449 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $40,360. This insider now owns 896,012 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Looking closely at Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.58. However, in the short run, Ardelyx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.66. Second resistance stands at $3.77. The third major resistance level sits at $3.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.28.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are currently 214,462K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 782.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,160 K according to its annual income of -67,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,370 K and its income totaled -26,770 K.