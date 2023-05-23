Can On Holding AG’s (ONON) drop of -17.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 22, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) opened at $26.81, higher 2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.91 and dropped to $26.42 before settling in for the closing price of $26.69. Price fluctuations for ONON have ranged from $15.44 to $34.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.60% at the time writing. With a float of $106.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30 and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) saw its 5-day average volume 10.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 60.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.12 in the near term. At $28.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.78. The third support level lies at $25.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are currently 627,414K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,281 M according to its annual income of 60,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 383,850 K and its income totaled -27,320 K.