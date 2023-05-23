Can Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) hike of 3.14% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) on May 22, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8926, soaring 6.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9694 and dropped to $0.89 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Within the past 52 weeks, YSG’s price has moved between $0.39 and $2.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1837 workers is very important to gauge.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 143.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

The latest stats from [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2604. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9829. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0159. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0623. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9035, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8571. The third support level lies at $0.8241 if the price breaches the second support level.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 634.12 million based on 392,419K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 537,340 K and income totals -118,220 K. The company made 134,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.